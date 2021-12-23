Bond Report: Treasury yields rise to highest level in weeks, post weekly gains, as U.S. inflation climbs and initial jobless claims come in unchanged

U.S. Treasury yields edged up Thursday, posting gains for the abbreviated holiday week, as a gauge of U.S. inflation jumped and weekly initial jobless benefits came in unchanged.
