U.S. Treasury yields fell Tuesday, erasing their early climb, after a worse-than-expected reading in the ISM’s manufacturing gauge heightened concerns around the U.S. economy’s health and sent investors into haven assets.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Meet the realtor whose home listing scared up 1 million views with a Ghostface costume - October 1, 2019
- Bond Report: Treasury yields sink after U.S. manufacturing weakness raises recession fears - October 1, 2019
- Shoppers will opt for slower shipping or in-store pickup during the holiday season to fight climate change - October 1, 2019