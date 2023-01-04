The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to around 3.7% on Wednesday amid a wave of government bond buying after data showed French inflation unexpectedly slowed in December while U.S. data showed the manufacturing sector remained weak though the labor market was still healthy.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch Live: Stocks struggling to hold gains as Wall St. awaits Fed minutes - January 4, 2023
- Where is the real-estate market headed in 2023? Join the conversation at noon. - January 4, 2023
- : Toyota U.S. sales fell nearly 10% in 2022, as electrified vehicle sales dropped nearly 14% - January 4, 2023