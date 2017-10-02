Bond Report: Treasury yields struggle for direction after 13-year high in ISM manufacturing index

U.S. Treasurys are little changed late-morning Monday, keeping yields in a narrow range, as investors grapple with a strong reading on U.S. manufacturing sentiment survey and geopolitical concerns.
