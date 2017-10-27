Bond Report: Treasurys fall as Spanish tensions flare up and report Trump favors Powell

U.S. Treasury prices rise, pulling yields lower, on Friday trade amid spiking tensions on the Iberian Peninsula and a news report indicating that President Donald Trump is leaning toward Federal Reserve Gov. Jerome Powell as the next head of the U.S. central bank.
