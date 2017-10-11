Treasury yields were mixed on Wednesday after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting, which revealed some members of the interest-rate setting body wanted to see further economic data before raising rates.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Stock market notches trifecta of all-time highs as Fed minutes hint at gradual rate hikes - October 11, 2017
- Bond Report: Treasurys see muted trade after Fed minutes point to rate hikes amid low inflation - October 11, 2017
- U.S. stocks close higher, bringing major indexes to another record - October 11, 2017