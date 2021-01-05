Bond Report: U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rises to 4-week high ahead of Georgia Senate runoff outcome

U.S. Treasury yields rose Tuesday before the runoff elections for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats which could decide the balance of power in Washington and President-elect Biden’s future legislative agenda.
- Bond Report: U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rises to 4-week high ahead of Georgia Senate runoffoutcome - January 5, 2021
- Outside the Box: 3 steps to take in your 20s to make sure you see retirement - January 5, 2021
- Market Extra: Here’s why markets believe a breakthrough of the U.S. 10-year yield past 1% is in sight - January 5, 2021