The yield on the 30-year Treasury briefly rises above 5% amid political chaos in Washington, then dips as U.S. private-sector employment data misses expectations.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: Bond market is sending recession warning, and Friday’s jobs report could hold the next clue, Jeff Gundlach warns - October 4, 2023
- Bond Report: U.S. 30-year yield briefly tops 5% amid Washington dysfunction, then slips on ADP data - October 4, 2023
- Market Extra: Surging Treasury yields can lead to market fracture. Just ask the U.K. - October 4, 2023