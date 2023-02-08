Two- and 10-year Treasury yields fell on Wednesday despite a raft of comments from central bankers on the need to keep hiking interest rates.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow falls around 200 points as U.S. stocks close lower after Fed speakers - February 8, 2023
- Bond Report: U.S. bond yields finish mostly lower as traders weigh disinflation and Fed’s need for higher rates - February 8, 2023
- In One Chart: Top executives facing higher interest rates and earnings pressure cut corporate debt levels - February 8, 2023