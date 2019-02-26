Bond Report: U.S. government bond yields fall as Powell’s testimony confirms wait-and-see stance

Treasury prices rise Tuesday afternoon, pushing yields lower, as buying is underpinned by lackluster housing data and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that reiterate the central bank’s dovish monetary-policy stance.
