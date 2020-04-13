U.S. Treasury yields hold steady, but edge slightly lower, on Monday as investors watch the market’s reaction to a global oil agreement and weigh the outlook for the economy amid the economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: If those stimulus checks are arriving on schedule, you wouldn’t know it from all the complaining - April 13, 2020
- Bond Report: U.S. government bond yields stand pat as Dow slumps on Monday - April 13, 2020
- 1-800-Flowers stock drops 11% after downgrade on forecast for fewer floral purchases after solid Easter - April 13, 2020