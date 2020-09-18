U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday, bouncing off their lows after a stronger-than-expected reading of consumer sentiment helped ease concerns around the U.S. economic recovery.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Why one stock-market bull thinks it’s ‘pretty absurd’ to compare tech selloff to 2000’s dot-com bust - September 18, 2020
- Bond Report: U.S. Treasury yields come off lows on signs of strengthening consumer - September 18, 2020
- The Fed: Fed’s Kashkari decries ‘absurd’ U.S. financial system that needs bailout every 10 years - September 18, 2020