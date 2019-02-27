Booking stock falls after revenue miss, weak guidance

Booking Holdings Inc. shares fell 6.8% in the extended session Wednesday after the online travel company missed revenue expectations and issued weaker-than-expected guidance. The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $646 million, or $13.86 a share, compared with losses of $555 million, or $11.41 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for items such as changes to the U.S. tax code and paper losses in its investments, earnings were $22.49 a share, compared with $16.86 a share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $3.21 billion from $2.8 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated adjusted earnings of $19.39 a share on revenue of $3.23 billion. For the first quarter, analysts model adjusted earnings of $12.76 a share on sales of $3.17 billion. The company said it expects adjusted earnings of $10.90 a share. Booking stock has gained 0.5% in the past year, with the S&P 500 index rising 1.8%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story