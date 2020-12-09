New York University Stern School of Business professor Scott Galloway previously believed Amazon.com Inc. would outlive the other biggest companies in tech. The COVID-19 pandemic has only made him more confident in that prediction.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- BookWatch: Scott Galloway on why Amazon ‘was invented for the pandemic,’ and how AWS could be the most valuable company in the world - December 8, 2020
- The Tell: It’s ‘truly been a hellish time’ for value stocks, but time is right to exploit an opportunity, says GMO - December 8, 2020
- TJ Maxx parent TJX Cos raises dividend by 13% - December 8, 2020