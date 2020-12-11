U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, have finally come to an agreement: A “no-deal” Brexit is more than likely at the end of the year.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Boris Johnson and the EU agree on something at last: ‘No-deal’ Brexit is likely - December 11, 2020
- Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 69.6 million and U.S. records another day with more than 200,000 new cases - December 11, 2020
- Deep Dive: Here’s why Uber has been a better stock than Lyft during the pandemic - December 11, 2020