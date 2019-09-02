British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said a vote to delay Brexit would “chop the legs” of his negotiating position and that he didn’t want to hold a general election.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Boris Johnson urges rebel Tories not to ‘chop the legs’ with Brexit delay - September 2, 2019
- U.K. prime minister urges vote against bill that will delay Brexit until January - September 2, 2019
- Project Syndicate: Battle for Britain will go on long after Brexit and Boris Johnson - September 2, 2019