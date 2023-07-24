Boston Beer Co. SAM late Monday said it has appointed Diego Reynoso as its chief financial officer and treasurer, effective Sept. 5. Reynoso has more than 25 years of experience in finance and operations in the alcoholic beverage and food industries, Boston Beer said. Matt Murphy, who served as interim CFO, will resume his role of chief accounting officer, reporting to Reynoso, the company said. Boston Beer’s previous CFO, Frank Smalla, announced he was stepping down in March. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story