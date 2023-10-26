Boston Scientific Corp. BSX posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings early Thursday and raised its full-year guidance. The medical technology company had net income of $505 million, or 34 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $174 million, or 12 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 50 cents, ahead of the 48 cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $3.527 billion from $3.170 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $3.477 billion FactSet consensus. The company now expects full-year adjusted EPS of $1.99 to $2.02, while FactSet is expecting $2.00. It expects full-year sales to rise 11%. The stock has gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 9%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

