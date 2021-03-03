Boston Scientific to spend $1.1 billion in cash to buy Lumentis LTD’s surgical business

Boston Scientific Corp. announced Wednesday an agreement to buy the global surgical business of Lumenis LTD for $1.07 billion in cash from Baring Private Equity Asia. The medical technology company said Lumentis’s surgical business includes laser systems, fibers and accessories used for urology and otolaryngology procedures, and is expected to have 2021 sales of about $200 million. “The MOSES laser technology, paired with our LithoVue(TM) Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope and comprehensive kidney stone management portfolio, will enable execution of our strategy for our stone franchise,” said Meghan Scanlon, president of urology and pelvic health at Boston Scientific. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has rallied 14.6% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

