Nautilus Inc. stock rallied as much as 12% in the extended session Monday after the fitness-equipment maker said it was looking for “strategic alternatives” for its business, including potentially selling itself.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Fed’s Mester says inflation is going to remain hard to predict - September 26, 2022
- : Why Walmart’s leap into the metaverse could help Roblox - September 26, 2022
- : Bowflex maker Nautilus seeks ‘strategic alternatives,’ including possible sale - September 26, 2022