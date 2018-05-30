Box shares fall after earnings beat

Box Inc. shares dropped nearly 6% before pulling back to 3.5% in the red during the extended session Wednesday after the the company reported earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. Shares closed up 1.9% to $27.78 during the regular session. The company reported first-quarter net losses of $36.6 million, or 26 cents a share, compared with losses of $40.1 million, or 30 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted losses were 7 cents a share. Revenue rose to $140.5 million from $117.2 million in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated adjusted losses of 8 cents a share on revenue of $139.6 million. For the second quarter, analysts model adjusted losses of 7 cents a share on sales of $146.1 million. The company said that it expects second-quarter adjusted losses of 5 cents to 6 cents a share on sales of $146 million to $147 million. Box stock has gained 31% this year, with the S&P 500 index rising 0.6%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story