Box shares fall following in-line results, outlook

Box Inc. shares fell in the extended session Wednesday after the cloud enterprise-software company’s quarterly results and outlook were either in-line or slightly better than Wall Street estimates. Box shares fell 6.3% to $20.56 after hours. The company reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $42.9 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with a loss of $38.2 million, or 30 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The company reported an adjusted loss of 13 cents a share. Revenue rose to $129.3 million from $102.8 million in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated a loss of 13 cents a share on revenue of $128.7 million. Box reported a 26% increase in billings to $141.5 million, while analysts were expecting $139.3 million. For the fourth quarter, Box estimates an adjusted loss of 8 cents to 7 cents a share, while analysts expect a loss of 8 cents a share. Last month, the company said it was on track to booking $1 billion in annual sales in four years’ time.

