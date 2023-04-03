Energy stocks rallied in early trade in Europe after the surprise cut in production announced by OPEC countries over the weekend. Of Stoxx Europe 600 components, Harbour Energy UK:HBR rose 8%, Aker BP NO:AKER added 7% and Galp Energies PT:GALP gained 6%, and of the majors, TotalEnergies FR:TTE, BP UK:BP and Shell UK:SHEL each rose 4%. Most of the European stock market indexes were higher, with the FTSE 100 UK:UKX rising 0.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

