The impact of COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, continues to weigh most heavily on people of color in New York.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 38.6 million, 1.09 million deaths and U.S. close to 217,000 deaths - October 15, 2020
- The Value Gap: ‘Democracy punishes solutions that take time’: How food can fight COVID-19 and racial inequality - October 15, 2020
- Bracing for a cold winter, New Yorkers don’t hold out much hope that the city will recover from COVID-19 anytime soon - October 15, 2020