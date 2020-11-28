I’m not saying you should or shouldn’t buy the digital virtual currency, but if you do decide to buy it, do it in your IRA or some other tax-sheltered account.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Brett Arends’s ROI: Why the only place you should invest in bitcoin is in your IRA - November 28, 2020
- Market Extra: Here are key reasons bitcoin prices are tumbling, and the bullish factors that may buoy them - November 28, 2020
- ETF Investing: 3 ETFs for the return to economic normality - November 28, 2020