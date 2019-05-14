Brexit Brief: May to pursue cross-party talks despite Conservatives’ fears

The U.K. government has insisted Prime Minister Theresa May must try to keep the lagging talks with the opposition Labour Party afloat, despite warnings from senior Conservatives that the deal alterations demanded by the opposition could shatter her party.
