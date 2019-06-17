BridgeBio Pharma to raise up to $240 million, as terms set for IPO

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. disclosed Monday that it set terms for its initial public offering, in which the drug discovery company to treat genetic diseases is expected to raise up to $240 million and be valued at about $1.84 billion. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company is offering 15 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $16 a share. If the underwriters, led by J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, SVB Leerink and KKR, exercise all options to buy additional shares, BridgeBio could raise up to $276.0 million and be valued at up to $1.88 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “BBIO.” After the IPO, the company will have about 115 million shares outstanding. The company recorded a net loss of $144.0 million in 2018, after a loss of $36.2 million in 2017. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 35.6% year to date and the S&P 500 has advanced 15.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story