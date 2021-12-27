Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / BridgeBio stock plunges after its acoramidis fails to meet primary endpoint in Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM study

BridgeBio stock plunges after its acoramidis fails to meet primary endpoint in Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM study

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 24 mins ago

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. plummeted 66.2% in premarket trading Monday, after the drug maker said a Phase 3 study of its acoramidis for the treatment of symptomatic transthyretin (TTR) amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) failed to meet its primary endpoint at Month 12. The company said the decline observed in both arms of the study was similar to expected functional decline in healthy elderly adults, and were also “substantially less” than declines observed in previous untreated arms reviewed by the company. The decline in the placebo group was more than 70% lower than the decline observed in the treatment group. “This result is disappointing and baffling,” said BridgeBio Chief Executive Neil Kumar. “I am, along with many others, searching for answers regarding the 6MWD. The results do not appear to be due to a baseline imbalance.” The stock, which was on track for the biggest one-day selloff since going public in June 2019, has dropped 42.9% this year through Thursday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has gained 2.1% and the S&P 500 has climbed 25.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.