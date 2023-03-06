Shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. BBIO soared about 52% in premarket trading on Monday after the company shared positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial about its experimental treatment for achondroplasia, a genetic type of short-limbed dwarfism. BridgeBio said infigratinib improved annualized height velocity by 3.03 centimeters per year among data collected from 10 children participating in the mid-stage study. Based on that data, the company is now enrolling children in a Phase 3 clinical trial. BridgeBio’s stock is up 16.2% over the past three months, while the broader S&P 500 SPX has declined 0.2%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

