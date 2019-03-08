Bridgepoint Education’s stock plunges after finding ‘material’ accounting errors that overstated revenue

Shares of Bridgepoint Education Inc. plunged 32% in morning trade Thursday, after the for-profit provider of postsecondary education services said it will have to restate its financial statements for the 9-month period ending September 2018, after finding accounting “errors.” The shares paced all the losers listed on the NYSE, and were on track to suffer the biggest one-day selloff since July 2012. The company disclosed in an 8-K filing with the SEC that the process used for recording revenue for the Full Tuition Grant program portion of student contracts “were not designed with sufficient precision,” leading to “material” accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses. The company also identified weaknesses in internal controls. The stock has now shed 11% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 1.2%.

