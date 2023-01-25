Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. were set to double on the first day of trading under the new name, following the completion of aerial firefighting company’s merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Jack Creek Investment Corp. The new company is expected to start trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “BAER.” In premarket trading, the stock rocketed 118.4%, enough to make the stock the biggest gainer on major U.S. exchanges, according to FactSet data. “As a public company, Bridger is well-positioned financially to further expand its industry-leading fleet and explore proprietary strategic investments to complete its growth plans for 2023 and create significant and sustained value for all stakeholders as it works to meet critical environmental and community needs,” said Jack Creek Executive Chairman Jeffrey Kelter, who is joining Bridger’s board as chairman.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

