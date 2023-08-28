Brightview Holdings Inc. BV on Monday said private-equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC has made a $500 million investment in the commercial landscaping services company in the form of convertible preferred stock. The Blue Bell, Pa.-based company named Dale A. Asplund, 55, as chief executive as of Oct. 1. He most recently worked as chief operating officer of United Rentals Inc. Interim chief executive Jim Abrahamson will step down from the role while remaining on the company’s board. BrightView’s stock is up 18.3% so far in 2023, compared to a 29.9% increase by the Nasdaq.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

