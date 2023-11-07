Brink’s Co. BCO said Tuesday it had net income of $46 million, or 97 cents a share, in the third quarter, up from $3 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.92, ahead of the $1.79 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 8% to $1.227 billion, just ahead of the $1.226 billion FactSet consensus. The cash management company is now expecting full-year EPS of $6.45 to $7.15, while FactSet is expecting $6.73. It expects revenue to range from $4.800 billion to $4.950 billion, while FactSet is expecting $4.884 billion. The stock was not yet active premarket but has gained 31.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 13.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

