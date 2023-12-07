Bristol Myers Squibb Co. BMY announced an additional $3 billion share buyback program on Thursday, boosting the full authorization to about $5 billion. The stock rose 1% premarket but is down 31% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 18%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

