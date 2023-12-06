Bristol Myers Squibb Co. BMY said late Wednesday that its board has declared a quarterly dividend of 60 cents a share, a 5.3% increase over last year’s dividend of 57 cents a share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 1 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 5. That’s the 15th straight year that the company has increased its dividend, it said. Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb edged higher in the after-hours session, after ending the regular trading day down 0.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

