Bristol Myers Squibb Co. BMY said Thursday that it expects to double the number of drugs in registrational trials over the next 18 months. The pipeline updates, released ahead of the company’s research and development day Thursday, include a CD19-directed cell therapy expanding into clinical trials for immunologic diseases, a new cell therapy starting a registrational trial in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, and a protein degrader progressing to a Phase 3 trial in first-line large B-cell lymphoma. Bristol Myers is also looking to more than 25 indication expansion opportunities and nine early assets expected to advance in the pipeline, the company said in a release. Bristol Myers shares were unchanged premarket on Thursday and have dropped 17% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 16.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

