Bristol Myers Squibb Co. BMY is suing the federal government over Medicare’s drug price negotiation program, CNBC reported late Friday. The company has asked the court to declare the program unconstitutional, and to be exempt from it, the report said. Earlier this month, Merck & Co. MRK filed a similar lawsuit, calling the program, established last year as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, “tantamount to extortion.” Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb were flat in the extended session Friday after ending the regular trading day up 2.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
