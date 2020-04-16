The British Government has announced plans to extend its coronavirus lockdown for another three weeks after recording another 861 deaths, taking the total to 13,729, with 103,093 people having now tested positive for the virus.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- BJ’s Wholesale to allow healthcare workers and first responders to shop without a membership - April 16, 2020
- Metals Stocks: Gold futures turn lower as the dollar strengthens following a jump in U.S. jobless claims - April 16, 2020
- Britain extends its lockdown until early May as death toll rises again - April 16, 2020