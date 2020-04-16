The British Government has announced plans to extend its coronavirus lockdown for another three weeks after recording another 861 deaths, taking the total to 13,729, with 103,093 people having now tested positive for the virus.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- As Germany begins to open up, here’s a look at which European countries have relaxed their coronavirus restrictions - April 16, 2020
- Dow futures surge more than 700 points amid hope of coronavirus treatment - April 16, 2020
- British Government extends lockdown and announces plans to expands a loan scheme for large businesses - April 16, 2020