British MPs pass amendment that delays Brexit

British MPs on Saturday passed an amendment 322-to-306 that will delay Brexit until Parliament passes the bill implementing the withdrawal agreement. The so-called Letwin amendment will have the effect of postponing a vote on the withdrawal agreement negotiated by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson with the European Union and will force Johnson to ask the EU for an extension. Proponents of the Letwin amendment say it will prevent a no-deal Brexit from occuring on Oct. 31.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
