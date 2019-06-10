Broadcom discloses new Apple deal, stock rises

Broadcom Inc. disclosed Monday afternoon that it has landed a two-year deal with Apple Inc. to provide some components, sending shares higher in after-hours trading. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Broadcom said that it had agreed to supply radio-frequency components for smartphones, tablets and smartwatches, and that Apple said it intends to rely solely on Broadcom for the components as long as the company can meet commitments for quantity and quality. Broadcom shares added more than 2% in the extended trading session Monday, while shares of Qorvo Inc. – an Apple supplier that specializes in radio-frequency components, dropped about half a percent. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

