Broadcom makes unsolicited bid to buy Qualcomm in a deal valued at $130 billion, including debt

Posted by: Market Watch

Broadcom Ltd. said Monday it has made an unsolicited proposal to buy rival chip maker Qualcomm Inc. it a cash and stock deal valued at $130 billion, including debt. Under terms of the bid, Broadcom would pay $70 a share of each Qualcomm share outstanding, consisting of $60 a share in cash and $10 a share in Broadcom stock, confirming reports out last week. That represents a 13% premium to Friday’s closing price of $61.81. The bid would give Qualcomm a market capitalization of $103.2 billion. Broadcom said the bid stands whether Qualcomm closes its deal to buy NXP Semiconductors N.V. for $110 a sahre or not. Qualcomm and Broadcom shares are halted for news. Qualcomm’s stock had run up 13% on Friday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Broadcom was planning to make an unsolicited takeover approach to Qualcomm. Qualcomm’s stock has lost 5.2% year to date through Friday, amid a legal dispute with Apple Inc. , while Broadcom shares have soared 55% and the S&P 500 had gained 15.6%.

