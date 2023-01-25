The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that it was investigating Broadcom Inc.’s AVGO planned $61 billion purchase of VMware Inc. VMW The CMA disclosed in a press release that the deadline for a phase 1 decision is March 22, though the agency isn’t guaranteeing that a decision will be announced by then. The European Commission is also looking into the merger, it announced in December, citing the possibility that the deal “would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware’s software.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story