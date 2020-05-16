‘Our audience has to be safe no matter what age they are,’ said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, but she acknowledges social distancing will be difficult.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Broadway will be dark this summer amid the coronavirus — 3 reasons theaters could remain closed for the foreseeable future - May 16, 2020
- Outside the Box: These companies are winning the war for talented workers, and investors should pay attention - May 16, 2020
- Capitol Report: Republicans say they don’t want to help wasteful states, but what are they going to do with red states on that list? - May 16, 2020