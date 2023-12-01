Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. BAM said Friday it drew in $30 billion in investor commitments for Brookfield Infrastructure Fund V, its flagship global infrastructure vehicle and the largest fund ever raised by Brookfield. Digitalization, decarbonization, and deglobalization are themes in Brookfield’s overall investment focus on “high-quality assets that are critical to the global economy.” At last check, Brookfield manages about $850 billion in assets. Brookfield Asset Management’s stock is up by 22% in 2023, compared to a 19% rise by the S&P 500 SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

