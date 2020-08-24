Shares of BT Group climbed 6% after Sky News reported the telecoms giant has asked Goldman Sachs to update its defense strategy from suitors. BT shares have been hurt after slashing its dividend. BT hasn’t yet received any takeover approaches.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- BT shares jump 6% on report it’s alert for a possible takeover bid - August 24, 2020
- BT shares rally on report board alert to takeover approaches - August 24, 2020
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: ‘I tried walking more than 3 blocks, paying the price with chest pains and crippling fatigue’: One woman’s long recovery from COVID-19 - August 24, 2020