Buckle to pay out a special dividend valued at $85.5 million

Buckle Inc. said it will pay a special cash dividend of $1.75 a share, on Jan. 26 to shareholders of record on Jan. 12. With 48.9 million shares outstanding, that represents a cash payout of about $85.5 million The apparel and accessories retailer said that is in addition to its regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents a share, which is also payable Jan. 25 to shareholders of record on Jan. 12. Separately, the company said it elected Chief Financial Officer Thomas Heacock to its board of directors. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trade, has soared 50% over the past three months, but has lost 4.6% year to date. In comparison, the SPDR S&P Retail ETF has gained 1.0% year to date and the S&P 500 has climbed 18%.

