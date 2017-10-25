Buffalo Wild Wings stock takes flight with boneless wings

After being grounded for much of the year, Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. stock soared in late trading Wednesday after the company showed a big profit boost from a switch to boneless wings for one of its signature promotions.
