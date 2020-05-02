Buffett says he hasn’t made any big investments because ‘we don’t see anything that attractive’

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said he hasn’t made any high-profile investments amid the coronavirus panic on par with Berkshire Hathaway’s 2008-09 deals because “we don’t see anything that attractive to do.” Asked why Berkshire has been quiet compared to the financial crisis when it made a number of investments on highly favorable terms, including deals with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and General Electric Co. , Buffett said that the Fed’s aggressive moves last month to backstop credit markets meant that a lot of “perfectly decent” businesses that probably should have done their refinancing earlier “got the chance to to finance in huge ways in the last five weeks or thereabouts.” Buffett was speaking at Berkshire’s annual meeting, which is being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Buffett said that in hindsight, many of Berkshire’s 2008-09 investments were poorly timed but were still largely successful. Berkshire Vice Chairman Greg Abel added that the company had received some inquiries from businesses seeking investments but that they were not of interest.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story