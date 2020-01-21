Build-A-Bear stock soars 62% as toy company prepares for Baby Yoda

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stock has soared nearly 63% over the past month, with the toy retailer preparing to launch a Baby Yoda toy in spring 2020 both online and in-stores. The stock has struggled over the past year, down 5.5% even as the S&P 500 index has rallied 24.6%. However, the popularity of the Baby Yoda character has given shares a boost, with Build-A-Bear ending last week up 55.7%. The company announced the plan for a new toy at the ICR Conference, which took place last week. Walt Disney Co said in December that it was also putting out a Baby Yoda plush toy. Build-A-Bear said more details about the toy are coming soon.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

